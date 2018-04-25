WIBW News Now!

Hoops Panel Says Ban One and Done and have Stricter Penalties

by on April 25, 2018 at 9:23 AM (3 hours ago)

A panel tasked with reforming college basketball says the NCAA should work to end the one-and-done era and punish coaches and programs that cheat more harshly.

The Commission on College Basketball led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is calling for sweeping reforms that include banning cheating coaches for life and certifying agents who deal with players.

The independent commission released a detailed 60-page report Wednesday, seven months after the NCAA formed the group to respond to a federal corruption investigation that rocked college basketball.

Ten people, including some assistant coaches, have been charged in a bribery and kickback scheme, and high-profile programs such as Arizona, Louisville and Kansas have been tied to possible NCAA violations.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report ahead of Rice presenting its findings to top NCAA officials.

The commission offered harsh assessments of NCAA enforcement. It says the environment surrounding college basketball encourages people to cheat.

