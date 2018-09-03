Hope Ranch looking to turn former Girl Scout camp into camp for disabled

A longtime Topeka-area Girl Scout camp that closed last year will become a camp for people with disabilities and their families.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Hope Ranch Inc. plans to turn the former Camp Daisy Hindman into its Mission Creek Camp and Conference Center.

Executive Director Ken Scroggs said Wednesday that there aren’t many opportunities for people with disabilities to attend summer camp. Many of the camp’s buildings will comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

The camp in Dover will also have a therapeutic riding center, something the nonprofit has operated in Manhattan for years.

Hope Ranch will launch a fundraising campaign in the next two months to pay for the camp property and improvements.

The nonprofit hopes to open its first camp season next summer.