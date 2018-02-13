Hornets Hit Game Winning Free Throws

This time it was not an end of the game buzzer beater, but a first half buzzer beater which proved to be the difference in a 68-66 loss to Emporia State on Tuesday night in an Ichabod loss to Emporia State. The Ichabods will return to action on Saturday continuing their end-of-the-season road trip at Southwest Baptist.

The Ichabods led by four at 55-51 with 7:15 to go in the game after a Brady Skeens layup, but the Hornets came back with an 8-0 run to take a 59-55 lead with 4:35 to go. After a pair of free throws by Tyas Martin cut the lead to two, the Hornets scored the next five to go back up seven with 3:25 to play in the game.

However a four-point play by Cameron Wiggins with 3:11 to go cut the ESU lead to three. Wiggins hit another 3-pointer and Randall Smith hit a pair of free throws tying the score with 34 seconds to play. After an ESU timeout, they missed a jumper but Hornet rebound and was fouled on the follow putting ESU up 68-66.

The Ichabods (18-7, 12-4 MIAA) inbounded the ball, but a guarded 17 footer missed off the glass as the Hornets held on for the win.

The Ichabods trailed at the half 29-27 after twice building leads of as many as 11 points twice in the frame. Up two at 10-8, the Ichabods used a 9-0 run to go up 19-8 capped by a layup by Brady Skeens , but the Hornets came back with a 6-0 run of their own cutting the lead to five at 19-14 with 8:33 to go.

After a mini 6-0 run by the Ichabods to go back in front at 27-16, the Hornets finished the half on a 13-0 run including a 3-pointer from 30-feet out to go up 29-27. During the Hornet run, the Ichabods were 0-4 from the field with three turnovers while the Hornets were 5 of 7 holding Washburn without a field goal the final 4:28 of the half.

Wiggins led the Ichabods with 16 points and Smith scored 12 as did Martin. Skeens recorded his third straight double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds adding three blocks.

Washburn committed 17 turnovers leading to 18 points for the Hornets and the Ichabods were also 10 of 17 from the free throw line while outrebounding the Hornets 37 to 25.