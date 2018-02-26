Hornets Move on In MIAA Tourney

Playing in her final game in White Auditorium, senior Jacee Kramer had a career high 23 points as the Lady Hornets defeated Northeastern State 72-62 in the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Monday night. With the win Emporia State will take on Ft. Hays State in the MIAA Quarterfinals on Thursday at 12 noon in Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.

In the first post season game in White Auditorium since 2001, the Lady Hornets got out to a 10-4 lead to open the game. They would lead by eight with 2:23 left in the quarter before the RiverHawks closed the period on a 5-0 run to make it 14-11 headed into the second.

Northeastern State would extend their run to 11-0 to open the second quarter to take a 17-14 lead with 8:25 left in the half. Emily Miller hit a three-pointer to break the run but the RiverHawks scored the next six points to go up 23-17 with 6:31 left in the second. Kramer jump started a 10-2 Lady Hornet run with a score out of a timeout and then ended it with a layup at the 3:53 mark to give Emporia State a 27-25 lead. Lauren Woods gave Northeastern State a 28-27 lead with a three-pointer before Emporia State scored seven straight points to go up 34-28 with 1:02 left. Miranda Griffin hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to make it 34-30 at the break.

Emporia State kept the lead between four and eight points throughout the third period. Jessica Wayne hit one of two free throws with five seconds left to give the Lady Hornets a 56-48 lead before Alexis Hill scored at the buzzer to make it 56-50 headed into the final period.

The Lady Hornets led 63-56 midway through the fourth quarter when Kramer scored four straight points to push the lead to double figures with 2:51 remaining. Kali Martin hit two free throws with 33 seconds left to give Emporia State their biggest lead at 72-60 before settling for the ten point victory.

Jacee Kramer had a career high 23 points on nine of 13 shootingand added five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emily Miller added ten points to join her in double figures as all nine Lady Hornets that played scored.

With the win Emporia State is the only team to make it to Kansas City in every year that it has been held in Municipal Auditorium. The sixth seeded Lady Hornets will take on third seeded Ft. Hays State on Thursday at 12 noon. The two teams split their regular season series with each winning on their home court.