Hornets Rally in Second Half to Top Lopers

Emporia State matched their biggest regular season come from behind victory in a 20-17 win at previously undefeated Neb.-Kearney on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets trailed 17-0 at the half before ending the game on a 20-0 run.

The Lopers came out on offense and marched down the field in ten plays to take a 7-0 lead on Darrius Webb’s nine yard touchdown run with 10:40 left in the quarter.

Emporia State drove to the Neb.-Kearney 35 yard line but Braxton Marstall’s pass to Kyle Harrison was tipped and intercepted. The Lopers Malik Webb returned it 62 yards until Marstall tackled him at the Hornet eight yard line. One play later Webb scored from eight yards out to give the Lopers a 14-0 lead with 6:18 left in the quarter.

The Lopers used a 14 play, 58 yard drive in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead. The Hornet defense was able to hold after a 6:40 drive to force a 31 yard field goal. Emporia State drove down to the UNK eight yard line when an errant snap from center resulted in a loss of 32 yards and pushed the Hornets out of field goal range as time expired.

The Hornets came out of the locker room and dominated the third quarter. They opened the period with an 11 play, 90 yard drive capped by a six yard touchdown run by Kai Callins with 11:41 left in the quarter. The defense then forced a three and out by the Lopers and Emporia State drove down to the UNK three yard line before Callins was stopped on a fourth and goal play from the three. The Hornet defense stiffened forced another three and out to give Emporia State the ball at the UNK 46 yard line. Nine plays later Tyler Harris would rush in from two yards out of the Wildcat formation to pull the Hornets within 17-14 with 15 seconds left in the quarter.

At the end of the quarter the Hornet outgained the Lopers 133 yards to one as Emporia State trailed 17-4 headed into the fourth. Another three along with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the the UNK coach, gave the Hornets the ball at the Loper 40 yard line with 14:39 left in the game. Emporia State faced fourth and one from the UNK eight yard line when another errant snap from center sailed over Marstall’s head. He was able to run the ball down at about the 20 yard line and was able to find Justin Brown in the endzone to give the Hornets a 20-17 lead as the extra point was blocked. with 10:43 left.

After trading possessions the Lopers used a 13 play, 61 yard drive to reach the Hornet 15 yard line. Treygan Gowen’s 32 yard field goal attempt clanked off the right upright with 1:07 left to preserve the Hornets lead. Emporia State was able to use up just 21 seconds on the ensuing drive and punted the ball back to UNK with 46 seconds left. After two incomplete passes, Alex McGinnis found Montrez Jackson for 15 yards and then completed a five yard pass to Alex Harms down to the the ESU 37 yard line. Two incomplete passes ended the game as the Hornets completed the comeback.

Landon Nault had his second straight 100 yard rushing game, gaining 124 yards on a career high 29 carries. Braxton Marstall added 72 yards on nine carries and was 20 of 35 for 132 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Eight different Hornets caught a pass led by Justin Brown with five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Jace McDown had a career high 12 tackleswith a sack while Gary Woods II added ten tackles. The Hornet defense held the Lopers, who were ranked second in the nation in rushing at 379 yards per game entering the day, to just 189 yards on the ground.

The Hornets will return to Jones Field at Welch Stadium next Saturday for a Family Day contest against Lindenwood. Kick-off is set for 2:00 p.m.