WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


26°F
Light Snow
Feels Like 19°
Winds North 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow Showers37°
22°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy45°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy66°
53°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy68°
34°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear64°
40°

Hornets Season Ends with Loss in Sweet Sixteen

by on March 14, 2017 at 10:01 AM (49 mins ago)

Top seeded Emporia State led by 14 at the half, but shot only .250 in the second half as they fell 58-56 to second seeded Harding in the Central Regional final.

The Bison shot .517 in the second half as they erased the deficit after ESU shot .415 in the first half.

For the Lady Hornets Kathryn Flott had a double-double scoring 18 points and pulling down a game high 19 rebounds. Addie Lackey finished with 13 points and Jacee Kramer added 12 points while Kelly Moten dished out four assists.

Emporia State finished 29-5 overall on the season and were the MIAA Tournament Champions

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.