Hornets Take Game One of Series Against Washburn

Washburn baseball dropped its series opener, 9-2, to Emporia State on Tuesday at Falley Field.



The Ichabods (19-17, 11-14 MIAA) scored their runs in the fourth thanks to Gabe Franklin . Franklin, who finished 2-for-4 at the plate, drove in Bowe Behymer and Riley Krane with a single up the middle. Behymer initially reached on a single while Krane was awarded first after being hit with a pitch.



Franklin’s other hit of the contest was a double in the ninth. Krane, Behymer and Tanner Triggs were the only Ichabods to record a hit as the team was outhit by the Hornets, 12-5.



Quentin McGrath was charged with the loss as pitched 3.1 innings with seven runs on seven hits. Brock Gilliam surrendered the final two runs on hits during his 2.2 innings. Braden Larkey appeared for two scoreless innings before making way for Wally Nellor who tossed the ninth.



Emporia State opened the scoring in the second with a three-run homer before adding a run to take a 4-0 advantage. ESU then plated three in the fourth before pushing two across in the sixth to take a 9-2 lead.



Washburn will return to action Thursday when it treks to St. Charles, Missouri for a three-game with Lindenwood.