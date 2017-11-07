Hosmer and Gordon Earn Gold Gloves

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., and ESPN announced tonight that outfielder Alex Gordon and first baseman Eric Hosmer have each been honored with American League Rawlings Gold Glove Awards. This marks Gordon’s fifth career award, also winning four-straight from 2011-14, while Hosmer earns his fourth accolade, also winning three in a row (2013-15). As a team, Kansas City has now won 14 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards since 2011, the most in the Majors in that span. The Royals are the only American League club to have at least one winner in each of the past seven seasons, while Colorado is the only club with a longer streak (eight-straight years).

The awards were voted on by managers and coaches from the American and National Leagues and honor the best individual fielding performances at each position in both leagues. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain and catcher Salvador Perez were also nominated for Rawlings Gold Glove Awards this year.

The awards mark the 31st and 32nd in Royals history, which have been claimed by 13 different players. Gordon’s five awards are the second most in franchise history, behind Frank White’s eight (1977-82, ’86-87). Hosmer’s four Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are tied with Perez for third-most all-time among Kansas City players.

Gordon tied for 11th among American League outfielders with eight assists this season, his highest total since also collecting eight in 2014, the last time he was awarded a Rawlings Gold Glove. Since moving to the outfield in 2010, his 82 assists are tied for most in the Majors with Gerardo Parra. In 2017, he also ranked third among AL left fielders with a .993 fielding percentage, committing just two errors in 269 chances, while among AL outfielders he tied for eighth in games played (147), ranked ninth in innings (1248.2) and was 10th in putouts (276). He played 140 games in left field, one in right and 15 in center field this season, seeing action in center for the first time in his Major League career. Gordon’s five Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are second-most among active Major League outfielders, trailing only Ichiro Suzuki’s 10.

Hosmer played in all 162 games for the first time in his career, seeing action at first base in 157 of them, which led the American League. He was also tops among AL first basemen in innings (1338.0) and total chances (1314), while finishing second in putouts (1314) and fourth in fielding percentage (.997). He had a streak of 120 games (1,013 chances) without being charged with an error, the longest streak by a Royals first baseman, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Hosmer’s four Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are tied with Adrian Gonzalez for most among active first basemen.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ presented by SABR began at the conclusion of the awards show at www.rawlings.com, allowing the general public to weigh in as to who is “The Finest in the Field®” in both the American League and National League. A combination of the international fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index will determine who takes home the honor of each League’s top defensive player. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled during the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony presented by Gold Sport Collectibles on Friday, November 10 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Gordon won the American League Platinum Glove Award in 2014.

The Royals have won a total of 32 Rawlings Gold Gloves in franchise history, with 13 different players honored. Below is a list of the 32 winners:

1971 – Amos Otis (OF)

1973 – Amos Otis (OF)

1974 – Amos Otis (OF)

1977 – Al Cowens (OF), Frank White (2B)

1978 – Frank White (2B)

1979 – Frank White (2B)

1980 – Frank White (2B), Willie Wilson (OF)

1981 – Frank White (2B)

1982 – Frank White (2B)

1985 – George Brett (3B)

1986 – Frank White (2B)

1987 – Frank White (2B)

1989 – Bob Boone (C), Bret Saberhagen (P)

2000 – Jermaine Dye (OF)

2006 – Mark Grudzielanek (2B)

2011 – Alex Gordon (LF)

2012 – Alex Gordon (LF)

2013 – Alex Gordon (LF), Eric Hosmer (1B), Salvador Perez (C)

2014 – Alex Gordon (LF), Eric Hosmer (1B), Salvador Perez (C)

2015 – Alcides Escobar (SS), Eric Hosmer (1B), Salvador Perez (C)

2016 – Salvador Perez (C)

2017 – Alex Gordon (OF), Eric Hosmer (1B)

Each manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players on their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its new collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, while the managers’ and coaches’ vote continues to carry the majority.