Hosmer to Sign with Padres on an Eight Year Deal

by on February 17, 2018 at 10:45 PM

A new face will be seen at first base for the Kansas City Royals in the future. 

The long off-season of wonder and suspense for Royals fans hit reality as one of the most beloved Royals of all time will be wearing a different uniform in 2018 and beyond. 

Eric Hosmer has reportedly will sign and eight year deal with the San Diego Padres. 

Jon Morosi of Fox Sports announced the news on Saturday night. 

 

Hosmer will have an option to opt out after five years according to Morosi. 

So it is a 140 million dollar contract that is front loaded. 

The Royals had reportedly offered a seven year deal and the Padres added another year to their seven year deal that they reportedly offered earlier in the off-season. 

It looks as if Hunter Dozier will be the first baseman for the Royals in 2018. Ned Yost has said Dozier will get reps at first but also Merrifield could as well. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.