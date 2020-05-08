      Breaking News
COVID-19 Cases Identified at Topeka Service Area

HOST RELIEF PROGRAM distributes $52K in private funding this week

May 8, 2020 @ 3:48pm

The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka are pleased to announce that the private donations raised through the HOST Relief Program were delivered this week to 16 additional Shawnee County small businesses; this represents $52,000 in new relief distribution. To date, a total of 115 small businesses have received HOST Relief funding. HOST, or Helping Others Support Topeka, was created to provide emergency funding for local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, $707,000 in private HOST Relief donations have been raised to purchase gift cards from local businesses; $392,000 of these funds have been distributed to over 1,400 furloughed workers in Shawnee County

Additional recipients will be announced in the weeks to come.

 

The businesses that received private donations this week are:

Adrienne Wagner

Blackbird Cafe

Bradley’s Corner Café

Casserolle

El Chilar

El Dorado Mexican Grill

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

Hanover Pancake House

Hog Wild Pit BBQ

Kaw River Rustics

Kiku

LaRocca’s Pizza

Louie’s Lounge

Safely Sunning

Senor Burrito

Serenity Thyme Massage

 

HOST Relief Program Donors:

Alma Creamery

Bartlett & West

Capital City Oil

Capitol Strategies (John and Michelle Peterson)

Capitol Federal

Creative One

David and Danielle Byers

Don and Nancy Daniels

Eaton Roofing

Ed Eller Inc.

Eric and Maggie Hunsicker

Edward Jones Associates of Shawnee County

Evergy

Federal Home Loan Bank

Gary and Carol Hunsicker

Gary Woodland

Hazel Hill Chocolates

Innovation Design Group

John Peterson

Jared and Lisa Anderson

Kansas City Life

Kansas Financial Resources

Kansas Secured Title

KBS

Kevin and Nancy Alexander

Lance Sparks Trust

Magellan Financial

Mark and Aron Krueger

Mark and Lisa Heitz

Mark and Sandy Ruelle

Market Synergy

MCP Build

McElroy’s

Mike and Gina Miller

The Nellis Family

Schendel Lawn and Landscape

Security Benefit Group

Silver Lake Bank

TBS Electronics

Vaerus Aviation

Vision Bank

 

About HOST Relief Program

The HOST Relief Program is a small business emergency resource fund that was developed by private sector leaders and is being facilitated by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

On April 1, the Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved $1 million in additional grants to provide support to small businesses through the HOST Relief Program. Small businesses will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in grant money through this program.  These grants will be used to complement the private HOST Relief donations.

Applications for the HOST Relief Program may be found at SupportTopeka.com/HOST or by calling 785.246.6246 (English) or 785.246.6227 (Spanish).

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman