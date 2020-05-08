HOST RELIEF PROGRAM distributes $52K in private funding this week
The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka are pleased to announce that the private donations raised through the HOST Relief Program were delivered this week to 16 additional Shawnee County small businesses; this represents $52,000 in new relief distribution. To date, a total of 115 small businesses have received HOST Relief funding. HOST, or Helping Others Support Topeka, was created to provide emergency funding for local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, $707,000 in private HOST Relief donations have been raised to purchase gift cards from local businesses; $392,000 of these funds have been distributed to over 1,400 furloughed workers in Shawnee County
Additional recipients will be announced in the weeks to come.
The businesses that received private donations this week are:
Adrienne Wagner
Blackbird Cafe
Bradley’s Corner Café
Casserolle
El Chilar
El Dorado Mexican Grill
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
Hanover Pancake House
Hog Wild Pit BBQ
Kaw River Rustics
Kiku
LaRocca’s Pizza
Louie’s Lounge
Safely Sunning
Senor Burrito
Serenity Thyme Massage
HOST Relief Program Donors:
Alma Creamery
Bartlett & West
Capital City Oil
Capitol Strategies (John and Michelle Peterson)
Capitol Federal
Creative One
David and Danielle Byers
Don and Nancy Daniels
Eaton Roofing
Ed Eller Inc.
Eric and Maggie Hunsicker
Edward Jones Associates of Shawnee County
Evergy
Federal Home Loan Bank
Gary and Carol Hunsicker
Gary Woodland
Hazel Hill Chocolates
Innovation Design Group
John Peterson
Jared and Lisa Anderson
Kansas City Life
Kansas Financial Resources
Kansas Secured Title
KBS
Kevin and Nancy Alexander
Lance Sparks Trust
Magellan Financial
Mark and Aron Krueger
Mark and Lisa Heitz
Mark and Sandy Ruelle
Market Synergy
MCP Build
McElroy’s
Mike and Gina Miller
The Nellis Family
Schendel Lawn and Landscape
Security Benefit Group
Silver Lake Bank
TBS Electronics
Vaerus Aviation
Vision Bank
About HOST Relief Program
The HOST Relief Program is a small business emergency resource fund that was developed by private sector leaders and is being facilitated by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.
On April 1, the Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved $1 million in additional grants to provide support to small businesses through the HOST Relief Program. Small businesses will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in grant money through this program. These grants will be used to complement the private HOST Relief donations.
Applications for the HOST Relief Program may be found at SupportTopeka.com/HOST or by calling 785.246.6246 (English) or 785.246.6227 (Spanish).