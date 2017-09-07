HOT CARS bill passes U.S. House, looking for Senate co-sponsors

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday containing the HOT CARS Act language to require car manufacturers to implement technology that will help prevent children from dying of heatstroke in cars.

“The bill would require them to install a reminder alert system in the vehicle,” said Amber Andreasen with KidsandCars.org. “The bill itself isn’t prescriptive, so it doesn’t specify one particular type of technology. It calls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to study the different options that are out there and come up with the best option, the most feasible and the most effective.”

Now that the bill has passed the U.S. House, it goes on to the U.S. Senate.

“We don’t have a timeline on when it’s going to be put of for a vote in the Senate,” said Andreasen. “What we’re working on right now is getting Senators to sign on as co-sponsors and we’re really, really hoping we can count on Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts here in Kansas. We’ve worked with them before on legislation to keep kids safe, and we’re hopeful that they’ll be signing on to help us out again.”

Thirty-seven children have died from heatstroke in vehicles so far this year.