Hot, hot, hot for the work week

A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 7 p.m.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Warm and muggy this morning, then hot and humid this afternoon, with a high at 98 and a heat index up to 105.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 75.
Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot, with a high at 97.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low at 77.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 97.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 102.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 75.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 103.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 77.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 102.