Hot, hot, hot for the work week

A Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon to 7 p.m.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and muggy this morning, then hot and humid this afternoon, with a high at 98 and a heat index up to 105.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot, with a high at 97.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low at 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 97.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 102.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 75.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 103.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 102.