Hot Shooting Ichabods Crush the Thunder

The Washburn Ichabods recorded the second-most points in a single game in school history rolling to a 128-51 win over Manhattan Christian in its final game before starting MIAA play next Wednesday against Fort Hays State.



Washburn (5-3) trailed 5-2 and 5-4 before the Ichabods exploded with a 24-0 run over a 4:48 stretch to take a 26-5 lead with 14:00 to play in the first half as the Ichabods would score a whopping 66 points in the first half hitting 72 percent of their shots connecting on 26 of 36 shots including 8 of 15 from deep as the Ichabods took a 39-point lead into the break with a 66-27 lead. The 66 points were the most third-most scored in a half in school history.



In the second half, Washburn would go on to lead by as many as 77 points with 1:09 to play as the Ichabods set another school scoring mark with the 77-point margin of victory topping the 65-point difference against Kansas Wesleyan set in 2003.



Javion Blake led the Ichabods with a career-high 24 points on 8 of 12 shooting hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers adding five assists. The six 3-pointers by Blake tied a career high for the junior who raised his Ichabod career point total to 870. Drew Pyle scored 16 points off the bench hitting four 3-pointers and Tyas Martin tied a career best with 16 points. Brady Skeens had 14 hitting all seven field goal attempts collecting nine rebounds, dishing out five assists with three blocks and two steals in 19 minutes. Clayton Holmberg set career highs with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Will McKee scored 11 points with seven rebounds.



Washburn also tied a school record with 15 3-pointers with the last coming on a shot from the wing by Tom Huppe , who also had a career-high four assists.



Washburn finished with 36 assists setting another school record on the night. Overall Washburn was 51 of 73 for a 69.9 percent shooting average while hitting 15 of 27 3-pointers. The Ichabods had a 49 to 18 advantage on the glass outrebounding the Thunder by 31. The Ichabods held MCC to 31 percent shooting going 18 of 58 overall.