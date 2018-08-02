Hot Thursday in Topeka

We can’t rule out a sprinkle this morning, but it won’t provide much relief.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clearing and hot this afternoon, with a high at 97.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot, with a high at 97.
Saturday: Windy, with a high at 92.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 95.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 95. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 69.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 96.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 93.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny and hot, with a high at 97.