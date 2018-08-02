Hot Thursday in Topeka

We can’t rule out a sprinkle this morning, but it won’t provide much relief.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clearing and hot this afternoon, with a high at 97.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and hot, with a high at 97.

Saturday: Windy, with a high at 92.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a high at 95.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 95. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 96.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 93.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny and hot, with a high at 97.