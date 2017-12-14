Hotmail scam prompts IRS to remind taxpayers of phishing issues

The Internal Revenue Service on Thursday warned taxpayers and tax professionals of a new email scam targeting Hotmail users being used to steal personal and financial information.

“The email reads Internal Revenue Service Email No. and then it has a fake number,” said Michael Devine of the IRS, “It then says, we’re processing your request soon and then it has more information. What it tries to get you to do is to log in to a fake Microsoft page and then it asks for your personal financial information.”

The IRS has recieved about 900 complaints on this particular scam.

“We believe that the websites associated with this one email scam have been shut down,” said Devine. “That doesn’t mean that the criminals aren’t going to re-create this and use different fake websites. Everybody needs to remember that if you get an unsolicited email claiming to be from the IRS, what we want you to do is forward that email to the IRS.”

The address to forward the email to is phishing@irs.gov. You should then delete the email.

“That way, our technicians can dissect that email, track it backwards as we probably did with this one and then work with other government agencies to shut these people down,” said Devine. “Hopefully someday we’ll catch them and put them in jail.”

It is important to keep in mind that the IRS generally does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email. They send correspondence via the U.S. Postal Service, as a general practice.