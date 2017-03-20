WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds WSW 7 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear82°
50°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy58°
37°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
44°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy72°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm67°
44°

Hours before hearings begin on alleged Russian election hacking; Trump lashes out on Twitter

by on March 20, 2017 at 8:55 AM (26 mins ago)

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of fabricating allegations of election interference against Russia and creating more “fake news.”

His tweets came just hours before a congressional hearing on Russia. The House Intelligence Committee will hear from FBI Director James Comey on whether U.S. officials believe Russia tried to bolster Trump’s chances in the election and if there were any connections between Moscow and Trump’s campaign aides.

Trump tweeted Monday: “The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!”

A separate tweet referenced James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, who has said that Trump’s allegation that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower is false. “James Clapper and others stated there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it.”

Trump also tweeted that the “real story” is the leaking of classified information.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.