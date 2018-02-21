House advances bill to clarify election budget authority

The Kansas House has advanced a bill to allow County Commissions in the state’s four largest counties budget authority over Election Commissioners appointed by the Kansas Secretary of State.

“This bill will place the election commissioner under the budget authority and the personnel policies of the county in which they work,” said bill carrier Representative Boyd Orr of Fowler. “This bill also continues to allow the appointments to be made by the Secretary of State.”

This is a change brought about thanks to an Attorney General’s opinion released last year that held that the Board of County Commissioners must fund whatever budget is submitted to them by the Election Commissioner. This was a source of controversy in Shawnee County in particular this past year. House Minority Leader Jim Ward opposed the bill.

“Shawnee County has a serious problem in that their Election Commissioner and their County Commissioners are at war about the budget and the best way to fund elections,” said Ward. “There’s no way to resolve it other than a law. I’m afraid that this law moves that problem down the Turnpike to Sedgwick County, where that fight is now starting to percolate.”

Ward and other speakers noted that Douglas County is awfully close to reaching population numbers large enough for its top election official to switch from the County Clerk to an appointed Election Commissioner, so even though they aren’t there yet, this legislation could apply to them soon. Final approval is expected as soon as Thursday.