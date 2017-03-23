House Appropriations Chair Says Budget Needs To Move Forward

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Troy Waymaster is getting his preference in setting the fiscal year 2018 and 2019 budgets before a revenue package has been finalized. This is not the way it was originally going to happen, as a tax bill did intially pass both houses, but was vetoed by Governor Sam Brownback.

“As Appropriations chairman, I would prefer to have the budget set first,” said Waymaster. “That way, we can look at all the line items and see exactly what we need to do for the state of Kansas, what items we must spend, or where we can cut some funds and then have a budget amount that the tax committee can work on.”

Waymaster believes that even though school funding is more than half of the state’s budget, the work on the rest of the budget cannot wait until a new formula is written.

“We do need to move forward,” said Waymaster. “We need to have a House position. We need to set all the criteria for the other spending with the state of Kansas. Then, when we come back in omnibus in May, then we’ll have that discussion. One, we’ll have the consensus revenue estimate group that is going to release their new estimate numbers on April 20th, we’ll have more of an idea of where we’re going to be projected as far as revenues by month to month. We’ll have that information and we’ll come back and we’ll have a better footing of where the state of Kansas is at that time and then where we are going forward.”

It’s important, especially in light of the school funding decision, to hold the line as much as possible.

“There will have to be some additional dollars that go into K-12 education,” said Waymaster. One thing that I am telling the committee members as we work on the budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 is to move with extreme caution. We can’t increase spending on a lot of levels, even though we should, because there’s been a lot of things that have been cut through the last few years, where actually it has been an imposition for some of the citizens, for the state of Kansas.”

Waymaster hopes work on the two year budget can be finished this week, but if they aren’t able to wrap it up Friday, they will finish on Monday.