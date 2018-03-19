House budget committee wrestling with finance issues in light of latest K-12 study numbers

The House Appropriations committee began the process of deciding how to wrestle with the state’s budget on Monday morning. The initial thought was to pass out the rest of the budget, save the portion for K-12, but to do so Tuesday after hearing more about the latest cost study in the joint K-12 budget committee meeting Monday afternoon.

“The process for the budget is going to work very similar to the way it was last year,” said Appropriations Chairman Republican Troy Waymaster. “We extracted K-12 education finance and it was its own separate bill, as far as appropriating money for K-12 education. We then worked on the other budget items for the State of Kansas and then the two basically came together at the end.”

There was some discussion as to whether to put some sort of a placeholder number in for K-12, whether that be what was originally appropriated last year or something else, but it seemed to be the will of the committee that some portion of the budget would be set this week.

“What are our priorities in the state?” asked Republican Erin Davis, “Clearly, K-12 is a priority. It takes up more than 50 percent of our budget and it always has, but there are also other very large needs that have been underfunded and you guys have spent the last 3 months hearing about those. That’s the crux of the issue that sits before us today just like it was last year. That’s what precipitated the tax increase that those of us in my shoes were forced to make, because I saw that there were critical needs of the state that absent more money, we were not going to be able to fund.”

As Davis saw it Monday, there are really only two choices.

“What are we willing to cut in order to fund K-12 adequately, according to the Court?” asked Davis. “That’s a very difficult question. I don’t know if this body has the willingness to raise taxes again, but it’s an interesting discussion to have, especially given the difficulty of getting the 84 votes to pass last year’s tax bill.”

The committee plans to have further budget discussion Tuesday.