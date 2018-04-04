House committee advances school funding amendment to the floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed House Concurrent Resolution 5029 out on Wednesday afternoon.

The purpose of the amendment as it is written as it leaves committee, is to leave adequacy, or the decision of exactly how much is spent on K-12 education to the Legislature, while reserving questions of equity, or whether that money is distributed fairly or not, to the courts up to and including the Kansas Supreme Court.

Like any piece of legislation, this is still subject to potential floor amendment by any member of the House, so what the final language may or may not be when it is finally voted on is still up in the air.

Proposed ballot questions are somewhat different in that they have both statutory language and then what is called an explanatory note, which is what would be written on the ballot and given to voters to help them understand what they are voting on.

Again, the words used in both of those parts are still subject to floor amendment in the House or, should it get there, in the Senate and then, likely as not, dealt with as well in conference committee if it gets that far.

This proposed amendment will not solve the issues raised by the current case, as it will not be voted on, even if it is taken to the people, likely until November 2018, although a special election is still theoretically possible, as well.

The next hurdle for the proposed amendment is a two-thirds majority of the House.

The House currently has 85 Republicans and 40 Democrats. On the committee alone, three Republicans voted against bringing the measure to the floor. Representatives Tom Cox, Steven Becker and Roger Elliott all were not for the Resolution as written. All seven Democrats on the committee also voted not to approve the language.

So, by simple process of elimination, if all 40 Democrats vote as their colleagues on the committee did, and none of the Republicans who voted against the measure when it was in committee change their mind based on floor debate or other outside pressure, the measure will fail on the House floor for a lack of a two-thirds majority, notwithstanding what anyone else who was not on the committee does.

Senate President Susan Wagle and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning have previously said that they will not run any school finance legislation until an amendment passes both chambers and is put on the ballot. If they keep their word, then the Legislature will likely remain at an impasse and the Kansas Supreme Court has mandated a response to their latest decision by April 30.

There is no word at this point as to when floor debate on the potential amendment may take place in the House.