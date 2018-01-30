House committee receives Cedar Crest briefing

As part of the House Appropriations meeting on Tuesday, representatives from the Department of Administration and the Friends of Cedar Crest both testified about the Governor’s residence. Representative John Alcala asked if the building is the primary residence of the Governor.

“There’s a covenant in the deed, when the state took ownership of the property, that Cedar Crest is to be the official residence of the Governor of the State of Kansas in order to keep ownership of the property,” said Sara Shipman, Secretary of the Department of Administration. “It has depended on the Governor and the needs of the Governor. The living quarters portion of the house is smaller than you would expect. The public portion is quite nice and large, but the living quarters are smaller, so it would depend on the needs of the family of the Governor how much time they spent there, but it would be the official residence of the Governor.”

Cedar Crest is the smallest official Governor’s residence in the United States, and there are other issues with it.

“The space is small for entertaining,” said Shipman. “There’s not an accessible restroom. There’s only one restroom on the ground floor and it is not accessible. When we have somebody who is going to be in the residence who has accessibility issues, we have to bring in ramps and they’re not there permanently. If we had a resident of the

Governor’s mansion that had some sort of physical disability, it would be very difficult.”

The House was renovated during the Graves administration in 2000 at a cost of $4.3 million.

“Since the renovation, as was stated previously and some of you know, there has not been a lot of updates made,” said Jessica Lucas, President of the Friends of Cedar Crest Association board. “The Friends of Cedar Crest Association really does exist around providing those furnishings and updates. We presently have about $50,000 in resources to do that. When I joined the board, the conversation from day one was really about the fact that we did have

updates that we needed to make.”

Legislators have a unique opportunity Tuesday to look at the residence in an unoccupied state, as the Brownbacks have

moved out and the Colyers will move in next week.

Photo courtesy Kansas Historical Society