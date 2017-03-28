House Democrat wants intelligence committee chair off Russian investigation

The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel’s chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, should step away from the investigation of Russian interference in the election and ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Rep. Adam Schiff says Nunes had a secret meeting with a source last week on the White House grounds.

The following day, Nunes told reporters he was shown intelligence reports in which the names of Trump associates had been shared among agencies after their

communications were scooped up in U.S. surveillance of foreign officials.

Schiff says Nunes didn’t share the information with other members.

Photo credit: CSIS / Flickr