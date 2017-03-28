WIBW News Now!

House Democrat wants intelligence committee chair off Russian investigation

by on March 28, 2017 at 6:28 AM (4 hours ago)

The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel’s chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, should step away from the investigation of Russian interference in the election and ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Rep. Adam Schiff says Nunes had a secret meeting with a source last week on the White House grounds.

The following day, Nunes told reporters he was shown intelligence reports in which the names of Trump associates had been shared among agencies after their
communications were scooped up in U.S. surveillance of foreign officials.

Schiff says Nunes didn’t share the information with other members.

Photo credit: CSIS / Flickr

