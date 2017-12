A fire believed to be caused by cooking displaced some Topeka residents Thursday night.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, the blaze in the 1200 block of SW Harvey Place happened just before 8 p.m.

No one was hurt, but the American Red Cross assisted with the displacement of four adults and two juveniles and the loss is estimated at $37,500.

There were no working smoke detectors at the home at the time of the fire.