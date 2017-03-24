House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong.

The bill was taken off the table amidst a contentious showdown between lawmakers and less than hour before the vote was scheduled to take place.

Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.