House intelligence committee chair steps aside from Russia investigation

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says he will temporarily step aside from the panel’s probe into Russian meddling in the election.
In a statement on Thursday, Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California says that several left-wing activist groups have filed accusations against him with the office of congressional ethics.
Nunes says the charges are false and politically motivated. But he says it’s in the best interest of the committee to have GOP congressman Mike Conaway of Texas temporarily take charge of the committee’s investigation.
He says he will continue fulfilling other duties with the committee and wants to talk to the ethics committee as soon as possible to defend himself.
House Speaker Ryan supports Devin Nunes’ decision to step aside from Russia probe, ethics questions “would be a distraction.”
Nunes’ full statement reads as follows:
Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power. Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaw ay, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter. I will continue to fulfill all my other responsibilities as Committee Chairman, and I am requesting to speak to the Ethics Committee at the earliest possible opportunity in order to expedite the dismissal of these false claims.