House Judiciary Committee holds marathon hearing on Constitutional amendment; proposal to be worked Wednesday

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Tuesday that lasted more than three hours from late afternoon into the evening in an effort to allow proponents, opponents and those testifying neutrally all time to wrestle with a potential constitutional amendment regarding school funding.

Several organizations, billing themselves collectively as the Kansas Coalition for Fair Funding, brought the initial language to the committee, which now looks to be subject to further amendment as the committee works the bill on Wednesday afternoon.

Three House committee chairs came together before the Judiciary Committee in support of the idea of an amendment, though they deferred to the Judiciary Committee as to language. Appropriations chair Troy Waymaster, Education chair Clay Aurand and Taxation Chair Steven Johnson all expressed their support for an amendment that makes clear that the power of appropriation lies with the legislative branch.

“When do we reach the level of diminishing returns that other needs are more important?” asked Aurand. “The question is, where is the best place to work that out? That is entirely, when you get down to it, the final thing we need to think about. Is that forum for making those decisions the judicial branch or the legislative branch, to weigh this need versus that need? I would say the judicial branch is ill-equipped to make those kind of decisions. Those decisions are,

in the end, the ones that need to be made.”

One of the more passionate opponents of the concept was Erin Gould, representing Game On for Kansas Schools.

“We don’t fundamentally think that Kansas education and the provisions that are in the Constitution are bad or wrong,” said Gould. “They have served our state and our students really, really well. We love the standards that our Board of Education has set for our students. Those are the expectations we have for our kids. We want all our kids to graduate. We want all of our kids to have strong economic opportunities.”

Gould clarified that the standards are good but we have not funded them well.

The testimony on the amendment proposal came on the heels of news from Senate leadership including Senate President Susan Wagle and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning that the Senate will not run any school finance bills until a constitutional amendment has passed both chambers.

The Legislature faces an April 30 deadline to have a legislative response to the Kansas Supreme Court and a three-week break was originally scheduled to begin at the end of their work this week. It remains to be seen how long the logjam can last and if the language that ultimately comes out of the House committee can garner 84 votes on its floor, let alone get across to the Senate and get two-thirds there.

To illustrate the difficulty in getting to two-thirds on anything in the House, you can look to earlier in the day on Tuesday when a motion was made by House Majority Leader Don Hineman to move the school funding bill to Emergency Final Action. It took a motion to reconsider after an initial defeat to get that simple piece of procedure forward when everyone knew what the deadline was and a majority had already voted to move on the bill. With something of as much import as rewriting Constitutional language, it seems it would be even more difficult to get that two-thirds agreement, no

matter what the final wording says.