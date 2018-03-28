House K-12 budget moves bill to floor, adds $500 million plus in new money

The House K-12 Budget Committee added an amendment to its school finance bill Wednesday evening to address the adequacy portion of the Gannon decision. The amendment would add about $500 million over the next five years between increases in Special Education funding and increases in the BASE aid.

House Taxation Committee chair Steven Johnson offered the amendment.

“We know that it is time to be moving towards things and now is the time to move,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to make sure we keep schools open and give them the resources they need to make sure they can open with confidence, make the contracts that they need with confidence, so that that is possible. We have great people in our schools, as we do in all of our other state agencies.”

Johnson then took time to explain why some of the other places may not get the resources they would otherwise want in order to pay for the school funding piece.

“The 500-plus million is high for me,” said Johnson. “My number was lower than that. It took some sawing on the numbers to try to get me to a number that was higher. As the Court deals with and struggles with an adequacy issue, which is fully their job to do, it creates an equity issue for us in the Legislature. We have many other areas which also have needs that must be considered along the way.”

Johnson says that he’s not sure if they can make this increase without raising taxes.

“The answer is maybe,” said Johnson. “I think it can. However, it is very hard on those other areas. In the sheets that I was trying to run, I didn’t have the money for a judicial increase. I didn’t have the money for higher education. I didn’t have the money for other things that I want to do. I didn’t have the money to leave dollars in transportation, which our Appropriations Committee worked very hard to try to do. Each of those will be competing interests for us to try to figure out, how do we do that in balance with all of the other pieces that we have, with the revenue that we have. Are we willing

to look at even more revenue, or how do we balance that? It appeared that this was as far as we could dare to go in my optimistic assumptions on how those numbers might manage to work out in terms of revenue.”

Johnson said he is worried about what is needed and he is worried about what is just. The committee moved the bill to the floor without recommendation Wednesday night.