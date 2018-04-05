House leader sees light at the end of school funding tunnel

The Kansas House Majority Leader believes that a solution to the school funding issue can be found by the end of the week.

“Forty-eight hours ago, I would have said, no, there’s no way,” said Republican Don Hineman of Dighton. “Things kind of came together yesterday and I now am encouraged that maybe late tomorrow night we will adjourn and go home.”

The Senate will debate its bill on Thursday, but Governor Jeff Colyer at this point has expressed a preference for the House’s measure.

“I’m real proud of the bill that the House passed out on school finance,” said Republican Representative Larry Hibbard of Toronto. “I think it has a lot of merit and I think in the end, it will have a lot of support in the Senate.”

If the bill goes over for court review largely as it left the house, there is optimism that the Court will look at it positively.

“The judges want to get rid of this problem just as bad as we do,” Hibbard said. “You never know what the end product is going to be at this point, but if it’s close to where we’re at now, I think we can present something to them that is going to be adequate.”

The legislative remedy to the Court’s latest decision must be presented for review by April 30.