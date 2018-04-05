WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds SW 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear68°
39°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy41°
18°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Snow48°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy51°
27°

House leader sees light at the end of school funding tunnel

by on April 5, 2018 at 8:56 AM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas House Majority Leader believes that a solution to the school funding issue can be found by the end of the week.

“Forty-eight hours ago, I would have said, no, there’s no way,” said Republican Don Hineman of Dighton. “Things kind of came together yesterday and I now am encouraged that maybe late tomorrow night we will adjourn and go home.”

The Senate will debate its bill on Thursday, but Governor Jeff Colyer at this point has expressed a preference for the House’s measure.

“I’m real proud of the bill that the House passed out on school finance,” said Republican Representative Larry Hibbard of Toronto. “I think it has a lot of merit and I think in the end, it will have a lot of support in the Senate.”

If the bill goes over for court review largely as it left the house, there is optimism that the Court will look at it positively.

“The judges want to get rid of this problem just as bad as we do,” Hibbard said. “You never know what the end product is going to be at this point, but if it’s close to where we’re at now, I think we can present something to them that is going to be adequate.”

The legislative remedy to the Court’s latest decision must be presented for review by April 30.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.