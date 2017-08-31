House minority leader looking for good revenue news this week

New revenue numbers for the State of Kansas will be released Friday, and the House Minority Leader is looking for more good news.

“The bar is so low,” said Jim Ward. “It’s not just getting over the bar. We’d like to see a substantial number, like we had last month that shows we’re on the right track again. The economy seems to have taken well to the changes and we see growth, so I think we hope for a big number.”

Ward says each individual month’s number isn’t quite as critical as it has been in previous years.

“That’s one of the good things that came out of last session is, we’ve moved away from that crisis mentality,” said Ward. “We haven’t solved the problem. It’s not finished, but we’ve moved into a much more stable environment.”

That stable environment means government can continue to function normally from month to month.

“If we had these conversations in the last four years, it was always how bad are we going to miss the mark, and then the next question was always how are we going to fill the hole and who is going to get hurt because we haven’t made our revenue estimates. I think now we’re looking at, we’re recovering and how good is the recovery? I think that’s a much better conversation.”

July collections exceeded 2016 by $28.41 million.