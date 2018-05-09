House Minority Leader pulls out of Governor’s race, files for re-election

One of the candidates for Governor on the Democrat side has now pulled out of that race to run for re-election to his Kansas House seat.

According to a Wednesday release, House Minority Leader Jim Ward filed for re-election to the Kansas House of Representatives from District 86 in southeast Wichita.

“I want to thank the thousands of Kansans who have supported my efforts to be the next governor of Kansas,” Ward said. “It was a privilege to meet and discuss the future of Kansas with so many exceptional people. I now have even more faith in the future of our great state. I look forward to continuing to use my voice in Kansas politics to advocate for job growth, strong schools, quality healthcare, fair pay, and non-discriminatory policies. Together we can continue to move our state forward, and we must.”