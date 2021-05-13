House Near Holton Explodes, Kills Man
Image: Jackson Co Sheriff/Facebook
A house explosion in northeastern Kansas has left one man dead and a woman seriously injured, officials say.
The explosion happened around 6 o’clock Monday evening about four miles north of Holton in Jackson County, KSNT reported.
Sheriff Tim Morse said the blast shattered the windows of neighboring homes.
The blast could be felt all the way into Holton, and was heard ten miles away.
Morse said the blast killed Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, who lived at the home.
The woman was flown to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.
Firefighters and medics arriving at the scene found the home leveled and on fire.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but officials believe the home was under renovation.
Officials have not ruled out a gas leak as the cause, Morse said.