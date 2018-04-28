WIBW News Now!

House passes its version of budget 92-24

April 28, 2018

The Kansas House has approved a bill that would add millions of dollars of new spending to $16 billion-plus state budgets approved last year for the state’s current fiscal year and the next one beginning in July.

The vote Saturday was 92-24 and sends the bill to the Senate.

The measure includes nearly $8 million to provide pay raises for employees in the state’s court system and restores $12 million in past cuts in the state’s higher education system.

The Senate expects to debate its own budget legislation next week. The final version will be drafted by negotiators for the two chambers.

Top Republicans also are pursuing tax cuts to offset increases in state taxes for some Kansans caused by changes in federal tax laws last year.

