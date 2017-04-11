WIBW News Now!

House race in heavily GOP Kansas surprisingly competitive

by on April 11, 2017 at 6:00 AM (4 hours ago)

A Democratic civil rights attorney running in the nation’s first congressional election since President Donald Trump’s November victory has made the race surprisingly competitive for a Kansas House seat held by Republicans for more than two decades.

The special election Tuesday between Democrat James Thompson and Republican Ron Estes to fill the seat vacated by CIA Director Mike Pompeo is being watched across the nation for signs of a backlash against Republicans.

Trump won 60 percent of the votes cast in the congressional district that includes the state’s largest city of Wichita.

But in a sign of nervousness, Republicans poured money into the race late to bolster Estes.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recorded get-out-the-vote calls on his behalf and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas campaigned for him.

