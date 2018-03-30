WIBW News Now!

House rejects bill letting agencies refuse LGBT adoptions

by on March 30, 2018 at 3:13 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas House has rejected a bill that would have allowed adoption and foster care contractors to refuse placements to gay and lesbian couples based on religious grounds.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the House voted down the measure Thursday, hours after the state Senate approved nearly identical legislation.  The bill now goes to a conference committee, where lawmakers from the House and the Senate will negotiate a final bill.

Senator Barbara Bollier, of Mission Hills, called the legislation “sick discrimination”, but supporters of the bill say it’s needed to attract more organizations to help in adoptions.

In other parts of the country, the American Civil Liberties Union has taken adoption agencies to court over similar policies. ACLU of Kansas says it would be willing to do so as well.

