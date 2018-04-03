House school finance plan passes; Senate version still to come

The second try at passing a school finance bill out of the Kansas House was successful Tuesday shortly after noon. No substantive changes were made to the bill that failed Monday on a 55-65 vote, but the motion did pass 71-53 to send the bill to final action.

“I know a lot of you spent last night and the last 12-18 hours looking into this, paying attention to the numbers, seeing if the numbers made sense to you and I appreciate those,” said the bill’s carrier, Republican Rep. Fred Patton of Topeka. “I appreciate those of you that reached out to me. I continue to think this is a good bill. We can justify it with the court. It’s good for our kids, good for our schools.”

House Majority Leader Don Hineman then moved to put the bill on Emergency Final Action, which would have allowed for it to come to a final vote.

“Yesterday, the Attorney General, when he met before our Judiciary committee, urged the committee and all of us, by inference, to do whatever we’re going to do quickly, so they can adequately prepare to defend our case before the court. That’s the reason for this motion.”

That motion needed a two-thirds majority and that did not happen, as the vote was 82-42 to move and needed 84 votes to get there. Then we got procedural with Rep. Keith Esau moving to reconsider the motion for Emergency Final Action which passed with a voice vote and then the motion to Emergency Final Action passing with 88 yes votes. The Final Action vote on the bill was 71-53.

It remains to be seen what the Senate’s version of a school funding bill will look like and a final product won’t happen until something passes the Senate and they get into a conference committee.