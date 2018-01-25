House and Senate leaders want school finance chief suspended

Kansas House and Senate leaders say they want the state’s top school finance official suspended in a dispute over whether he has the authority to allocate money to school districts for transportation.

Senate President Susan Wagle and House Speaker Ron Ryckman say Dale Dennis, the deputy education commissioner, unlawfully allocated up to $405 million in transportation funds over 45 years. They also want Dennis’ immediate staff suspended.

Dennis told The Wichita Eagle he’s been calculating transportation payments to school districts the same way for decades. He says he uses a method based on what he was told to do in the past and no one has questioned it before.

Some legislators on Thursday supported Dennis, saying the move was meant to prevent lawmakers from getting independent information on school financing.