WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


52°F
Clear
Feels Like 52°
Winds South 15 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
29°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear54°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy45°
18°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear36°
23°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy51°
41°

House and Senate leaders want school finance chief suspended

by on January 25, 2018 at 3:07 PM

Kansas House and Senate leaders say they want the state’s top school finance official suspended in a dispute over whether he has the authority to allocate money to school districts for transportation.

Senate President Susan Wagle and House Speaker Ron Ryckman say Dale Dennis, the deputy education commissioner, unlawfully allocated up to $405 million in transportation funds over 45 years.  They also want Dennis’ immediate staff suspended.

Dennis told The Wichita Eagle he’s been calculating transportation payments to school districts the same way for decades.  He says he uses a method based on what he was told to do in the past and no one has questioned it before.

Some legislators on Thursday supported Dennis, saying the move was meant to prevent lawmakers from getting independent information on school financing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.