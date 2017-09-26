House shot at in SE Topeka Monday; no one hurt

Police are searching for suspects who allegedly fired several shots into a home in southeast Topeka Monday night.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of SE Humbolt.

A female victim told police what appeared to be a grey, four-door passenger car drove up and fired numerous shots at her house. The suspect’s vehicle then sped off, heading north on Humbolt.

Officers searched the area, but could not find the vehicle.

No one inside the home was struck and there were no injuries reported.

There have been no arrests made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.