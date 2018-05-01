House thinks they complied with Court on school finance

The heavy lifting on school finance is done in the Kansas House and the bill that has been signed by Governor Jeff Colyer is the best that the Legislature can do, according to a pair of House members, including a member of leadership.

“We’re putting a lot of new money in for schools,” said House Majority Leader Don Hineman. “We’ll be increasing the appropriation by $523 million over the next five years. That’s a lot of money. It’s more than a lot of us would have liked to have spent, but we calculate that that is enough that it ought to satisfy the court. Although we aren’t entirely happy that the court is able to tell us how much to appropriate, that’s just the facts of life right now and we have to comply with the court and we think we did that.”

For his part, Representative Larry Hibbard reiterated what he said from the well during the school finance debate.

“I can’t help but believe that these Supreme Court judges want to get rid of this problem just as bad as we legislators do,” said Hibbard. “The statement that I made, and I am very serious. I said, if we come back in June, bring that Constitutional Amendment with you and we’ll have a discussion with it. I think that’s the attitude of a lot of us, that we’ve done about all we’re going to do.”

Hineman believes the general discontent among teachers across the country has been welling up for awhile.

“I think it has,” said Hineman. “I think a lot of it goes back to the Great Recession that started 10 years ago. State budgets got tight and other states just like us cut expenses, cut expenditures wherever you could. That made us fall off keeping up with inflation for teacher pay. I saw a statistic just yesterday that, in Kansas, teacher pay compared to an equivalent job in private business, they’re only getting about 90 percent of what private business would.”

The fix to fully implement the school finance bill is awaiting Governor Jeff Colyer’s signature and then it will go to the Kansas Supreme Court for review, with oral arguments scheduled for May 22.