Housing agency accuses Wichita landlord of demanding sex and harassing women

A Wichita landlord has been charged with demanding sex from two female tenants and evicting them when they refused his advances.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday that Thong Cao is charged with housing discrimination. Cao owns multiple rental properties

around Wichita and managed at least one other.

The charges stem from complaints filed by two women evicted in 2014. He is accused of smacking both of the women’s buttocks and grabbing one woman’s breast. The documents say one woman awoke and found Cao sitting on her bed.

The other woman filed for a protection order against Cao, saying her landlord asks for sex when he is called to fix things and to get rent. She said she felt “violated.”