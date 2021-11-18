How Late Are You Awake? Partial Lunar Eclipse Tonight

If you’re under clear skies tonight, you’ll be able to see a partial eclipse of the Moon.
By “partial”, we mean that at the peak of the eclipse, about 97% of the Moon will be in the Earth’s shadow.
This will likely be enough to show some of the typical “red shading” that often occurs – although it will be easier to see the further you are from city lights.
The downside: It is a late one.
Here’s the schedule for the Friday morning event (all in Central Time)
Eclipse begins: 1:19 a.m.
Greatest eclipse: 3:03 a.m.
Eclipse ends: 4:47 a.m.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Sun, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth.