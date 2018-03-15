Hoxie man wins prize with help of frequency charts

Lots of people who play Kansas Lottery games will tell you they have a system, but one winner’s system actually worked.

“Mr. Gary Shipley of Hoxie had his own method,” said the Lottery’s Sally Lunsford. “He stayed the course, so to speak. He’s been playing the same four numbers in every single 2by2 drawing and that’s drawn every day, he’s been doing that for four or five years. His thought was that eventually, they’re going to get hit.”

Using all four numbers he usually plays in the March 5 drawing, Shipley won $22,000. So, where’d he get those numbers?

“His method was frequency charts,” said Lunsford. “The Kansas Lottery does provide frequency charts for draw games on our website and also in our Lotto News publication that’s available at retailers. Those charts show how many times each number has been drawn in each game.”

Shipley picked numbers that were among those drawn most frequently.

“He plays all his games like that,” said Lunsford. “He uses those frequency charts. That’s one method that some people have found success with.”

Shipley and his wife Roberta told the Lottery they recently bought a house in Hoxie and will use the prize money to build a garage.