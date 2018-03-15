WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


74°F
Clear
Feels Like 74°
Winds SSE 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear76°
51°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm70°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
35°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy64°
44°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain52°
36°

Hoxie man wins prize with help of frequency charts

by on March 15, 2018 at 11:53 AM (2 hours ago)

Lots of people who play Kansas Lottery games will tell you they have a system, but one winner’s system actually worked.

“Mr. Gary Shipley of Hoxie had his own method,” said the Lottery’s Sally Lunsford. “He stayed the course, so to speak. He’s been playing the same four numbers in every single 2by2 drawing and that’s drawn every day, he’s been doing that for four or five years. His thought was that eventually, they’re going to get hit.”

Using all four numbers he usually plays in the March 5 drawing, Shipley won $22,000. So, where’d he get those numbers?

“His method was frequency charts,” said Lunsford. “The Kansas Lottery does provide frequency charts for draw games on our website and also in our Lotto News publication that’s available at retailers. Those charts show how many times each number has been drawn in each game.”

Shipley picked numbers that were among those drawn most frequently.

“He plays all his games like that,” said Lunsford. “He uses those frequency charts. That’s one method that some people have found success with.”

Shipley and his wife Roberta told the Lottery they recently bought a house in Hoxie and will use the prize money to build a garage.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.