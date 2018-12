Human remains found in Wichita have been identified as a man who was reported missing more than a year ago.

A Kansas hunter found the bones last month in south Wichita.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said Monday the remains were those of 56-year-old Donald Cook, of Wichita. He was reported missing on May 15, 2017. The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center identified the remains.

The investigation is continuing.