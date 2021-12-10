Human Trafficking Charges Sought

Liberal police have made an arrest in a human trafficking case that started in Texas, and ended in Liberal.
Liberal officers found a 13-year old girl who had been reported as a runaway from Denison, Texas.
The girl was being accompanied by a 63-year old man.
It was learned that the girl had been approached by two 63-year old men at a restaurant in Denison, and was convinced to come with them to Liberal.
After arriving in Liberal, the girl said she was forcibly raped by one of the men.
She was also told she was to be prostituted out to other people so they could make money.
Police booked the suspect on requested charges of rape, aggravated counts of human trafficking, kidnapping, interference with parental custody, intimidation of a victim, and indecent liberties with a child.
Police did not release the suspect’s name.