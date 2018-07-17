Humidity sticks around with rain chances increasing Tuesday

Chances at rain continue to linger, but not everyone will get wet.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Warm and humid with thunderstorm chances increasing across northeast Kansas by mid-day, with a high at 90.

Tonight: Another complex of storms will move in from the NW overnight, with a low at 72.

Wednesday: Scattered storms, with a high at 88.

Thursday: Heating up, with a high at 98.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high at 91. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 72.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 92.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.