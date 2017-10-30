WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 50°
Winds NNW 17 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy52°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast45°
32°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy60°
47°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy66°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy56°
42°

Hunt for possibly armed suspect in Holton ends with arrest

by on October 30, 2017 at 5:13 AM (58 mins ago)

A manhunt in Jackson County ended early Monday morning with a suspect in custody.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to alert residents about a possibly armed suspect on the loose in Holton.

Authorities say 30-year-old Randall Hartman was thought to be carrying a rifle when he fled the scene of a domestic incident on Ohio Street.

Residents were warned to stay inside and lock their doors while police searched for Hartman.

He was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle