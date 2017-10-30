Hunt for possibly armed suspect in Holton ends with arrest

A manhunt in Jackson County ended early Monday morning with a suspect in custody.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to alert residents about a possibly armed suspect on the loose in Holton.

Authorities say 30-year-old Randall Hartman was thought to be carrying a rifle when he fled the scene of a domestic incident on Ohio Street.

Residents were warned to stay inside and lock their doors while police searched for Hartman.

He was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday.

Additional details were not immediately available.