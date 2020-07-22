      Breaking News
Hunter Dozier Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jul 22, 2020 @ 3:07pm

The Kansas City Royals today announced that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being placed on the Injured List. The 28-year old was Kansas City’s first pick in the 2013 First Year Player Draft (eighth overall) and is coming off of his best big league season, hitting 26 home runs with 84 RBI while tying for the league lead in triples (10).

“I’m disappointed to say the least,” said Dozier. “I have been hit with a couple of symptoms that go with the virus, so I need to follow our medical team’s direction, get well and then work on getting back on the field. It’s disheartening because I felt things were going well on the field and I have a good feeling about the ball club we have. To have to watch for whatever period of time that I’m out is going to painful.”

