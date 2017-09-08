Hurricanes can wreak havoc on air schedules, according to WSU professor

With Hurricane Irma set to hit Florida over the weekend, it’s important to note that anytime major weather goes over an airport that is a hub for an airline, it can effect flights all over the country.

“When Harvey hit in Houston, they basically closed the airport,” said Wichita State University professor Dean Headley. “Any airplane that was coming, let’s say from Wichita, to fly to Houston, didn’t go anywhere. That plane, if it didn’t go to Houston, then whatever was going to happen with that plane going out of Houston also didn’t happen.”

Florida has a large share of air hubs thanks to its usually superior weather.

“When you take a major hub out of the picture, for most airlines, that’s a gigantic hole,” said Headley. “You look at Florida and it’s one of the busiest places we’ve got and if it rakes up along the eastern side of Florida, it’s going to hit several large airports.”

It will also be difficult to get to most of the places where Irma hits for a long period of time after the storm passes by.

“Traveling to Florida or south or certainly the Caribbean or any place like that in the near future is like, just forget it,” said Headley. “Number one, you don’t want to be there, number two, you probably won’t be able to get there, by air at least.”

Headley is one of the authors of the yearly Airline Quality Rating that is in its 27th year reporting airline performance.