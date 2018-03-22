Husband of woman found dead in western Kansas arrested

The husband of a woman who was found dead in rural western Kansas has been arrested.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that 35-year-old Alfonso Eduardo Garcia was arrested early Monday in Plainville. His wife, 24-year-old Alexis Garcia, was found dead early Monday in Plainvlle, in Rooks County.

The KBI says Ailifonso was booked on a first-degree murder charge. The Kansas Attorney General’s office will determine formal charges. Garcia is currently being held at the Salina Regional Health Center on $1 million bond.

The KBI says it would not release any further information on the case.