WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Clear
Feels Like 70°
Winds SSE 14 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast68°
47°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy54°
35°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy57°
51°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm73°
48°

Husband of woman found dead in western Kansas arrested

by on March 22, 2018 at 11:04 AM (6 hours ago)

The husband of a woman who was found dead in rural western Kansas has been arrested.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that 35-year-old Alfonso Eduardo Garcia was arrested early Monday in Plainville.  His wife, 24-year-old Alexis Garcia, was found dead early Monday in Plainvlle, in Rooks County.

The KBI says Ailifonso was booked on a first-degree murder charge.  The Kansas Attorney General’s office will determine formal charges.  Garcia is currently being held at the Salina Regional Health Center on $1 million bond.

The KBI says it would not release any further information on the case.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.