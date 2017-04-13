WIBW News Now!

Central Kansas Chemical Company On Fire Thursday Morning

by on April 13, 2017 at 11:59 AM (1 hour ago)

An explosion and fire occurred Thursday morning at JACAM Chemicals in Rice County. The company is located just off of K14/96 between Lyons and Sterling.

“The explosion has heavily damaged one building,” said Kansas Information Network correspondent Lucky Kidd from the scene. “Fire crews are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to any adjoining buildings, including an ethanol plant, which is located next to JACAM.”

JACAM is an oil field chemical manufacturer.

“Authorities have evacuated the facilities and also a one mile radius around the plant,” Kidd said. “They have blocked off a Rice County road in front of the plant and about a half mile to the west and approximately a mile and a half to the east of the plant.”

No one is hurt and they don’t know what caused the explosion yet, but help with the fire is on the way.

“A Hazardous Materials team is en route from Sedgwick County,” said Kidd. “They’ll battle the blaze and help determine what the situation is.”

Rice County Communications is advising the public to stay away from the area and let the units do their job.

Photo credit: Lucky Kidd

