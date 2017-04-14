Hutchinson man convicted in officer attack

A jury has convicted a prison inmate in the beating guilty of a correctional officer in central Kansas.

The Hutchinson News reports that 29-year-old Eddie Nunez was convicted by a Reno County jury on Tuesday of felony battery of a correctional officer.

County District Judge Tim Chambers says Nunez was serving time for a 2005 second-degree intentional murder conviction when he attacked Officer Holly Seaver on his prison cellblock in January 2015.

Seaver suffered a black eye and numerous bruises during the attack in Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Before Tuesday’s conviction, Nunez was set to be potentially released on July 28.

He now faces at least another 52 months in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 26.